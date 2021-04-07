Jeff Czischke joins Zinnov Management Consulting as an Automation Expert

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinnov, a global management consulting firm, announced that Jeff Czischke, an expert in Automation and IT Financial Services with more than 20 years of experience in managing enterprise-wide Digital Transformation initiatives has joined the firm's Digital practice as an Automation leader. Jeff is based out of Chicago and will be advising clients on their automation strategy, with a special focus on the financial services sector.

Zinnov estimates that more than 40% of the Fortune 250 enterprises have already set up their Centers of Excellence (CoEs) aligned to automation but are facing challenges in scaling their automation deployments. Enterprises are struggling to find the right operating models for CoEs, reporting structures, governance frameworks, and use case discovery. This is the lacunae that Zinnov will address for its enterprise customers and is ramping up its expertise in. In his new role, Jeff will help Zinnov tap into this opportunity by helping enterprises set up and scale Hyper Intelligent Automation CoEs.

Speaking about Jeff's addition to the team, Praveen Bhadada, Managing Partner, Zinnov, said, "We estimate the total enterprise spend on Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA) is USD10 Bn+ today, and will increase at a 60% CAGR over the next 5 years, to reach over USD90 Bn. This traction has been further catalyzed with COVID pushing automation to become the #1 priority for CIOs. I am extremely excited to have Jeff join the automation practice at Zinnov as his deep domain expertise within the BFSI industry, hands-on experience in solving scale challenges, coupled with Zinnov's strategy expertise, puts us in a strong position to maximize value for our enterprise customers in their automation journeys."

Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov, further added, "We are excited to have Jeff join our Digital practice in the U.S. His fantastic track record in orchestrating Digital Transformation initiatives across Operations, Finance, Legal, Compliance, and Operational Risk disciplines coupled with his expertise in partnering with business leaders, defining technology strategy, global technology teams, and managing outsourcing vendors, will be a key asset to helping our clients achieve their scaling goals."

Jeff has worked with large financial giants including, JP Morgan, Northern Trust, Bank of America, and UBS. He has extensive experience implementing various applications within these institutions and most recently was the Director of Digital Process Automation team at Northern Trust where he managed a large team of developers, data scientists, and architects. Jeff has collaborated and led technical and business teams to design end-to-end digital solutions with the goal of exceeding the expectations of the business sponsors.

"I am particularly excited about joining Zinnov, given their rich insights, knowledge, and experience in the automation space. Zinnov already has a remarkable reputation for being a customer-focused consulting firm that prides itself in delivering researched-based insights to their clients and I hope to continue that tradition. I am particularly excited about helping them grow their Hyper Intelligent Automation practice across both strategy and implementation for enterprise customers in the United States," stated Jeff.

Jeff is a hands-on leader with in-depth knowledge of system development lifecycle and agile methodologies and excels in multi-cultural environments. He holds a Master's degree from Michigan State University in Telecommunications.

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with a presence across 4 continents. Zinnov has successfully consulted with 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to enable them to accelerate their Digital Transformation outcomes by leveraging technologies such as Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA), AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, etc.

