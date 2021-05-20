Jeff Fortmann Named EVP/GM for TideSmart Experiential Division, Will Lead New Metro NYC Office

"Now more than ever, consumers crave authentic moments that matter. As the world emerges from the pandemic, the experiential marketing industry is at a crucial juncture and is poised to see a demand for live activation events like we have never seen before," said Steve Woods, CEO and President of TideSmart Global. "Jeff Fortmann's experience and knowledge of the event industry, along with TideSmart's success in delivering COVID19-safe events while providing actionable insights, positions us better than any other marketing agency to create effective, compelling, and, most importantly, safe activations for brands."

To accommodate a growing number of clients in the Metro NYC area, Fortmann will lead a second TideSmart location in Darien, Conn.

"Brands know that experiential marketing is the most effective way to make lasting, meaningful connections with consumers," said Fortmann. "With TideSmart's proven track record – and having the luxury of easy access to TideSmart's capabilities that include CLIA licensed health screenings and clinical services as well as insights and analytics – I am beyond excited for what lies ahead."

TIDESMART GLOBAL®: Since 2003, TideSmart Global has provided experiential solutions to some of the biggest and best companies in the world by combining the art of live experiences with the science of both new and traditional media. TideSmart operates from a unique 8-acre, eco-friendly campus in Falmouth, Maine. www.tidesmart.com

