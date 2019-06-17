Jeff Jacobson Joins Siris as Executive Partner

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siris, a leading private equity firm focused on investing and driving value creation in technology and telecommunications companies, today announced that Jeff Jacobson has joined the firm as an Executive Partner. Mr. Jacobson most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Xerox and brings decades of industry leadership and experience to the Siris team. Mr. Jacobson will collaborate with the firm's investment team and Executive Partners to help evaluate potential investment opportunities for Siris as well as help oversee the operations of its portfolio companies.

Throughout his storied, three-decade-long career, Mr. Jacobson served in various leadership capacities, including as both President and Chief Operating Officer of Xerox's Technology Business and President of Xerox's Global Graphic Communications Operations. Prior to joining Xerox in 2012, Mr. Jacobson was the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Presstek, a leading manufacturer of digital offset printing solutions.

As an Executive Partner at Siris, Mr. Jacobson will draw upon his deep experience of building and generating value in industrial printing and technology businesses to help grow Siris' portfolio companies and identify meaningful investment opportunities in the industrial printing, packaging and adjacent ecosystems.

Frank Baker, Co-Founder of Siris, stated, "Jeff is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record of identifying and driving operational and strategic improvements in industrial printing and technology businesses. We are confident that Jeff will be a valuable addition to our Executive Partner team."

Earlier in his career, Mr. Jacobson served as Chief Operating Officer of Eastman Kodak's Graphic Communications Group, where he was responsible for managing operations in Eastman Kodak's fifteen manufacturing locations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, China, Israel and South Africa. Mr. Jacobson also served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of Kodak Polychrome Graphics, a joint venture between Sun Chemical and Eastman Kodak.

Mr. Jacobson holds a BS in Management from the State University of New York at Buffalo, a JD from Pace University and a master's degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

Mr. Jacobson will join 12 experienced operating executives on the Siris Executive Partner team. While not employees of Siris, Executive Partners provide invaluable sourcing and due diligence assistance to the Siris team and help direct strategic and operational improvements post-investment.

About Siris

Siris is a leading private equity firm that invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies with mission-critical products and services, facing industry changes or other significant transitions. Siris' development of proprietary research to identify opportunities and its extensive collaboration with its Executive Partners are integral to its approach. Siris' Executive Partners are experienced senior operating executives that actively participate in key aspects of the transaction lifecycle to help identify opportunities and drive strategic and operational value. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments. www.siris.com

