Jeff Kopocis Joins Westwood

Kopocis has provided design and project management for a wide range of civil engineering projects for both public and private clients, including land development, municipal, and renewable energy projects. His experience covers projects from the development stages through construction. With his renewable energy experience and management, he provides clients with exceptional technical knowledge and coordination to successfully complete their projects. Kopocis says, "I am excited to join an established market leader in renewable energy where I can apply my engineering and project management experiences. I look forward to being a contributor to the growth of Westwood's business opportunities and establishing new relationships."

"Jeff is a great addition to the Westwood team," says Aaron Tippie, senior vice president of Westwood's power division. "He's been supporting clients in the wind industry for many years, and his experienced approach to building relationships and providing excellent project management are well aligned with Westwood's values and culture."

Kopocis holds a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for wind energy, solar energy, electric transmission, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2020, Westwood placed #4 and #9 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists. Westwood also ranked consistently higher three years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

SOURCE Westwood Professional Services

Related Links

http://www.westwoodps.com

