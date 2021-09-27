Jeff Pappas Returns to Mohr Partners in Dallas

Jeff has conducted site analysis projects in every region of the United States and Canada, as well as Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. He is widely published on site selection topics, labor market analysis, and economic development.

Jeff was a Keynote Speaker at the Devott Global IT, Real Estate and Sourcing Summit in China. He has been a speaker and panelist at economic forums in Mexico, Jamaica, Egypt, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Trinidad, Honduras, and Colombia.

At Mohr Partners, Jeff will work closely with Stephen Hemphill, Managing Principal & Shareholder, who leads a 10 broker Dallas based team, focused on representing national portfolio accounts and headquarters relocation assignments. "I am excited to partner with Jeff Pappas, as he will complement the team's expertise in healthcare, logistics and critical facilities," Stephen Hemphill said.

"Mohr Partners will allow me to provide my clients with sophisticated business intelligence tools to advise them on their real estate around the world. I also look forward to partnering with Mohr Partners other 26 offices to enhance my national and global presence," stated Mr. Pappas.

About Mohr Partners, Inc. :

Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.

