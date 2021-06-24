Jeff Roos, Regional President for Lennar, Named 2021 Inductee into California Homebuilding Foundation’s Hall of Fame

Roos has been involved in the homebuilding and construction industry for more than 35 years. He joined Lennar in 1996 and managed its Orange County Division, which was the catalyst for Lennar's expansion in California. Prior to joining Lennar, Roos headed Bramalea California, Inc. and was responsible for the homebuilding activities, financial restructuring and subsequent sale of the company's Southern California Division to Lennar in 1996.

In 2001, Roos helped found the Lennar Charitable Housing Foundation (LCHF) which serves as a financial vehicle to assist homebuilders with the opportunity to help meet the country's significant homeless problem and allows homeowners to provide funds to support organizations that assist the transitionally homeless. LCHF has evolved into the Homeful Foundation and was the inspiration and business model for Homes for Homes of Australia. Roos also serves on the Boards of numerous charitable organizations supporting a variety of needs.

Since 1985, CHF has annually honored outstanding individuals who exemplify leadership, innovation, and philanthropy in in the homebuilding industry. Each honoree is a trailblazer in their chosen field and is passionately dedicated to continuing CHF's mission of forging a bright future for the building workforce of the next generation.

Among Roos' signature contributions to the way people live today was the development and introduction of Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home® – a separate living suite within a traditional home to accommodate multi-generational households, home offices, studios, gyms and many other creative and flexible uses. Next Gen homes are among the most popular of Lennar's many floor plans.

"I am truly honored to be selected as an inductee into the California Homebuilding Foundation's (CHF) Hall of Fame and am incredibly proud of the impact that CHF is making on the future of the homebuilding workforce," said Roos. "CHF's Building Industry Technology Academy (BITA) program is dedicated to providing construction education and career opportunities to all students in California, regardless of income, race, or socioeconomic status. This program makes a difference in the lives of all students enrolled and on the future of the industry. I encourage anyone who has the means to support this meaningful mission by donating."

About the CHF Hall of Fame

The California Homebuilding Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Our mission is to advance the homebuilding industry in California by providing scholarships, housing permit data, publishing innovative research findings, and promoting workforce education programs. To learn more, visit www.mychf.org.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

