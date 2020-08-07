Jeff Rumburg Appointed DeepCoding's General Manager for North America

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Service and Support benchmarking, has been appointed the General Manager of North America for DeepCoding, effective immediately. DeepCoding is the industry's first and only automated ITSM Intelligence Platform. It leverages a proprietary blend of technology that combines Natural Language Processing (NLP), Business Process Mining, unsupervised machine learning, anomaly detection and pattern recognition technologies to intelligently route tickets and automatically detect and resolve anomalies in the IT environment before they become problems.

"I'm honored and excited to be appointed DeepCoding's General Manager for North America. As one of the few AI tools that lives up to its promised claims, DeepCoding is already a star in the industry with huge potential for future growth!" said Jeff Rumburg. "IT service and support has historically operated very reactively, fighting fires day in and day out, while doing their best to maintain service levels. This 'all reactive, all the time' approach is a vicious cycle – continuous improvement is virtually impossible because IT is too busy dealing with the urgency of the moment! DeepCoding is the first tool I've seen in my 30+ year career in IT service and support that breaks the cycle of reactivity and allows IT to operate more proactively and strategically."

"As a company, we focus exclusively on customer success, and Jeff brings a deep understanding of the industry's' users and our customers' needs, combined with a relentless focus on execution and a growth mindset," said Sebastien Adjiman, CEO and Co-founder of DeepCoding. "The industry pressure on cost containment, while delivering an exceptional customer experience, makes DeepCoding a natural fit for the Global 2000. This is DeepCoding's target market, and we needed someone of Jeff's caliber to drive our business success with them."

As General Manager of DeepCoding's North American division, Mr. Rumburg will lead the company's expansion and growth in the United States and Canada and be responsible for all sales and operational activities. He will retain and continue to actively participate in his role as MetricNet's CEO and Managing Partner.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About DeepCoding

DeepCoding is a cutting-edge operational intelligence platform that easily integrates with all major ITSM tools. With its unique and patented technology, Deep Coding performs real-time intelligent ticket routing and real-time problem identification, thereby allowing enterprise service management organizations to reduce their ticket volumes and automatically correct inefficient processes. DeepCoding improves key metrics such as Average Ticket Handling time, Mean Time to Resolve (MTTR), First Level Resolution Rate (FLR), and Agent Utilization, leading to significant reductions in ticket costs and total cost of ownership, improvements in employee satisfaction and experience, as well as improvements in the customer experience.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only, company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

