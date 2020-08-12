Jeff Rumburg Appointed to QSTAC® Advisory Board

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, the global leader in IT Service and Support benchmarking, has been appointed to the QSTAC Strategic Advisory Board. QSTAC® data empowers internal IT teams to give employees the best IT service they've ever had. The result has been the same, from startups to Fortune 100 Companies: increased employee experience and productivity, and reduced attrition company-wide.

"I am honored to be a part of QSTAC's growing presence and success in the ITSM market," said Jeff Rumburg. "Their product fills an obvious void in the industry and will bring much-needed insight and direction to managers striving to deliver the best possible customer experience. Most IT Service and Support organizations either track the wrong metrics or get bogged down tracking too many metrics. QSTAC combines the most important elements of the customer experience – including Quality, Speed, Technical knowledge, Approachability, and Communication – into a single, overall measure of performance. The proprietary QSTAC algorithm empowers better operational decisions by driving transparency, visibility, and accountability across the organization."

As an advisory board member, Rumburg brings 30 years of ITSM knowledge and expertise to QSTAC and will help shape the product roadmap, go-to-market strategy, and advise on industry dynamics and trends.

"Obviously, Jeff is a legend when it comes to measuring and benchmarking IT service delivery. The fact that an industry leader like Jeff saw QSTAC as filling a large void in the industry means the world to us. His domain expertise and 30 years of proven success in our industry will be huge in helping us shape the product to customer needs and continuing to help teams get to world-class IT service delivery levels faster than any other tool. We are humbled and thrilled to have Jeff join the advisory board," said Ben Brennan, founder and CEO of QSTAC.

Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for four consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Rumburg authored a best-selling book on benchmarking and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

For more information about MetricNet or QSTAC, please visit https://www.metricnet.com and https://www.qstac.com or e-mail Jeff Rumburg directly at jeff(dot)rumburg(at)metricnet(dot)com.

About QSTAC

QSTAC is the new industry standard for measuring CSAT and leads the customer-centric revolution for IT Support. Ben Brennan founded QSTAC to empower IT teams to deliver a world-class customer experience to every end-user, every time. QSTAC's proprietary system helps internal service teams (IT, HR, Facilities) quantify, define, and deliver a truly incredible "Internal Customer" Experience to the employees they support.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT Service and Support and Contact Center Benchmarking and Performance Improvement Consulting. More than half of the Global 2000 rely on MetricNet benchmarks and best practices advisory to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only, company to offer downloadable industry benchmarks from its website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 Service and Support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

Related Images

metricnet-logo.png

MetricNet Logo

SOURCE MetricNet, LLC

Related Links

https://www.metricnet.com

