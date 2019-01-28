Jeff Rumburg of MetricNet Selected as an HDI Featured Contributor for 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, Jeff Rumburg, Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, was selected as one of HDI's Featured Contributors. As a featured contributor, Mr. Rumburg will develop exclusive content for HDI's SupportWorld publication. HDI's SupportWorld helps IT Service and Support professionals become experts in their field by sharing best practices and strategic insights for managing people, process and technology.

"I have had the honor and pleasure of working closely with many of this year's featured contributors over the past 30 years," said Jeff Rumburg. "They are committed to helping technical service and support professionals excel in their jobs and advance their careers."

Jeff Rumburg's contributed content will cover topics such as the metrics hierarchy, a process improvement framework developed by MetricNet, which illustrates the sequence of best practices that must be mastered for a support organization to harness the full potential of service and support KPIs. All content developed for HDI's SupportWorld publication will contain MetricNet's ground-breaking research, performance data, and best practices from the industry's top performers.

Mr. Rumburg is the winner of the Ron Muns Lifetime Achievement Award, was named to HDI's Top 25 Thought Leaders list for three consecutive years, and has served on HDI's Strategic Advisory Board. He is co-founder and Managing Partner of MetricNet, LLC, where he is responsible for global strategy, product development, and client engagement delivery. As a leading expert in benchmarking and re-engineering, Mr. Rumburg authored a best- selling book on benchmarking, and has been retained as a benchmarking expert by such iconic companies as American Express, USAA, Coca Cola, and Emory Healthcare.

About MetricNet

MetricNet is the global leader in IT service and support benchmarking. More than half of the FORTUNE 500 rely on MetricNet benchmarks to improve and optimize their performance. MetricNet is the first, and still the only company to offer downloadable service desk and desktop support benchmarks from their website. With a global benchmarking database of nearly 4,000 IT service and support benchmarks, MetricNet has the most comprehensive database of process and performance metrics in the industry.

About HDI

For over 30 years, HDI has partnered with thousands of organizations to improve their customer service and service management performance by educating their people, elevating their processes, and empowering their strategy. From C-level professionals to directors, managers, and frontline staff, HDI is the definitive source of industry information, leadership and performance planning. Through events, certification and training, consulting, membership and industry resources, HDI aims to transform service and support organizations and reimagine their approach to delivering exceptional service and value. Learn more at www.ThinkHDI.com. HDI is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organizer in the world.

