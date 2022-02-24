Jeff Zink for Congress AZ C3 response to Ruben Gallego

PHOENIX, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Zink expects an immediate and explicit apology from Rep. Ruben Gallego (AZ Democrat) who recently spoke of destroying the livelihood of truckers by impounding their private property, their trucks, and giving them freely to others.



"Comrade Gallego apparently does not believe in the Constitution, the 1st Amendment, or the 5th & 14th Amendments regarding due process under the law, especially when there is no conviction for a crime by these truckers. These appear to be the corrupt thought processes and actions from the mind of Congressman Ruben Gallego," stated Congressional Candidate Jeff Zink.



Exercising ones right to peacefully protest is a foundational principle of both the Constitution and American life. Taking from one and giving to another is communism, plain and simple. It's what happened in Cuba and Venezuela. People are fleeing to the United States in record numbers to get away from political persecution, political theft, socialism, communism, and high crime rates. They are running away from it, not bringing it with them.



Ruben Gallego has forgotten that people are innocent until proven guilty and that American citizens have the RIGHT to peacefully protest and due process under the Constitution of the United States.



As your congressman I, Jeff Zink, will represent all the people. I will stand up and fight for the Constitution, for individual rights, and against the communist ways of any political party. I believe in, and will fight for: Faith, Freedom, and Family. I believe in America First!



