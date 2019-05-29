Jefferson City Public Schools Provides Notice of Data Privacy Event

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson City Public Schools is providing notice of a recent event impacting the security of personal information relating to certain current and former students.

JCPS recently determined an employee with greater access privileges to the network due to the requirements of their position transferred district files containing student information into their personal Gmail account. This action was a violation of JCPS policy relating to the unauthorized transfer of student information. As such, the employee's ability to connect to the JCPS network was terminated and the employee was placed on administrative leave. JCPS, with the support of computer forensics investigators, immediately launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the event. As part of the ongoing investigation, the employee was asked to return the files to JCPS. To date, the files copied without authorization have not been returned.

"Jefferson City Public Schools is committed to ensuring the privacy and security of data entrusted to us, and we take this incident very seriously," said JCPS Director of Communications Ryan Burns. "We want to reassure those impacted that at this time we've received no reports of misuse of information. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement's ongoing criminal investigation into the incident."

Individuals potentially impacted by this event include several thousand current and former JCPS students. Beginning May 29, 2019, JCPS is providing notice of this event to parent/guardians of those individuals whose personal information was contained in the information transferred by the employee. Information transferred without authorization includes a combination of one or more of the following: name, address, medical information, and/or Missouri Student Identification System number.

Additional information can be obtained by visiting www.jcschools.us or calling 866-775-4209, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

While JCPS has no evidence of identity theft occurring as a result of this incident, JCPS encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing their accounts, explanations of benefits, and credit reports for suspicious activity, and to report any suspicious activity to the affiliated institutions immediately.

