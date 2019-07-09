Jefferson Health and NeuroFlow Launch Digital Platform to Keep Clinicians Connected to Patients' Mental Wellness

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has found that one in nine women experience symptoms of postpartum depression nationally. This widespread scope of anxiety and depression, with a specific focus on postpartum, spurred Jefferson Health to begin offering a new digital health platform from Philadelphia-based NeuroFlow that affords clinicians the tools and data to have greater involvement in their patients' mental wellbeing.

Together, teams from both organizations designed a product with the perspective of a technologist to interpret data, but with the user experience of a clinician and patient in mind. The solution will be distributed to clinicians and accepting patients at 20 locations across the Jefferson Health enterprise, spanning Primary Care, OBGYN, and Behavioral Health.

"It's critical to integrate mental with physical wellness, and I'm proud that Jefferson will be the first academic health center to collaborate with NeuroFlow," said Stephen K. Klasko, MD, MBA, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO of Jefferson Health. "Together, we can reinforce the vital link between physical and mental health and ensure patients are more engaged. It will deliver better outcomes and reduce the administrative burden placed on our providers."

The digital platform facilitates health care management for clinicians and patients in between traditional office-based visits. Clinicians can assign surveys to patients, set reminders, encourage mindfulness and meditation sessions. Data is collected and sent to the care team to review for outlier behavior or struggles with treatment. The mobile-friendly platform helps patients communicate progress and understand that treatment and mental well-being is a process that requires their engagement for success. Healthcare teams can intervene or adjust a patient's treatment based on data received.

"We're looking beyond older models of delivering care and finding ways to enhance treatment for our patients," said Michael Vergare, MD, Professor and Chairman of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. "NeuroFlow helps us to reinforce the work we are doing during our traditional appointments and provides a better way for clinicians to partner with patients to monitor their progress during treatment."

NeuroFlow, which raised $2.28 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, offers a behavioral health platform that's used by more than 450 medical professionals throughout the country. The embrace of "collaborative care"—bringing physical and mental health together with data and technology—has led to a recent uptick in adoption from clinics and medical facilities.

"Measurement-based care is no longer just a talking point, but a common practice, especially for Jefferson Health and their desire to enhance precision medicine and technology capabilities," said NeuroFlow Chief Operating Officer Adam Pardes. "Their guidance was instrumental in the development process, and their team of clinicians will continue to be extremely influential as we work with them to expand the patient engagement platform to various specialties within the health system."

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven are Magnet®-designated by the ANCC for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. For 2018-2019, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals is ranked among the nation's best hospitals in 10 specialities by U.S. News & World. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the lives of patients in the communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow is a healthcare technology and analytics company enabling behavioral health access and engagement across the continuum of care. Combining validated techniques, data science, and behavioral economics, NeuroFlow allows hundreds of clinics, health systems, and providers to objectively assess, track, and engage patients using evidence-based practices to support their mental health.



NeuroFlow's suite of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based tools simplifies remote patient monitoring and behavioral health integration in all care settings in order to improve outcomes, overall wellness, and cost of care. With NeuroFlow, care providers can finally bridge the gap between mental and physical health and help their patients feel better, faster. For more information, visit www.neuroflowsolution.com.

SOURCE Jefferson Health

Related Links

http://www.jeffersonhealth.org

