Jefferson Hospitals Become First in Philadelphia to Achieve HIMSS Analytics EMRAM Stage 7

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jefferson Health's Center City locations, including Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience, have achieved Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model (EMRAM). This is the highest validation from HIMMS Analytics, a leading global healthcare IT consulting organization.

"Receiving EMRAM Stage 7 affirms our commitment to deliver a highly integrated EMR solution to our world-class care teams and the patient entrusting us with their care," said Nassar Nizami, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer for Jefferson Health. "I am extremely grateful for the multidisciplinary teams who closely collaborated on designing, building, testing, implementing and supporting this initiative throughout the course of the implementation."

The Stage 7 validation level—a first for an academic medical center in Philadelphia—is tribute to improving patient lives, specifically during the transition from inpatient to outpatient care, through combined efforts between Jefferson's clinical care coordination and Information Systems & Technology teams.

"Transitioning of care is a particularly vulnerable time for our patients," said John C. Kairys, MD, FACS, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for Jefferson Health. "There is a risk for adverse events, gaps in care quality, readmission risks and medication errors. We knew we needed to implement a structured and efficient transitional care management workflow."

To that end, Jefferson initiated a transitional care program, supported by a centralized approach. Within two days of discharge, medical assistant health coaches contacted patients and recorded data into standardized forms in their electronic health record (EHR) to ensure medication reconciliation, home care services, and follow-up testing were addressed as needed, in addition to a follow-up appointment with patients' primary care practice within a week of discharge.

Prior to the transitional care program implementation, providers contacted about 35 percent of primary care patients after their discharge. Within a year of starting this program, more than 80 percent of patients were contacted. Jefferson is analyzing the program's impact on patient satisfaction and readmissions, and the transition care program now serves as a model for extending the process throughout other areas of Jefferson Health, including vascular surgery, infectious disease and cardiology, among others.

The results of the program earned Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Hospital for Neuroscience the highest EMRAM validation through HIMSS Analytics. This validation also includes a variety of Center City ambulatory care sites including general surgery, internal medicine, oncology, pulmonary, and sleep medicine.

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and analytics to advise global leaders, stakeholders and influencers on best practices in health information and technology throughout the world.

About Jefferson Health

Jefferson Health, home of Sidney Kimmel Medical College, is reimagining health care in the greater Philadelphia region and southern New Jersey. Jefferson's dedicated team of doctors, nurses, health professionals and staff provides a range of primary to highly-specialized care through 14 hospitals (seven Magnet®-designated for nursing excellence), more than 40 outpatient and urgent care locations, the NCI-designated Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Magee Rehabilitation and the JeffConnect® telemedicine program. U.S. News & World Report recognizes Jefferson's academic health center, Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, Inc., with 10 specialties receiving a national ranking for the 2018-2019 report. Jefferson Health's mission is to improve the health of those patients and communities it is privileged to serve through safe, effective, equitable, compassionate care.

About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global advisor and thought leader supporting the transformation of health through the application of information and technology. As a mission driven non-profit, HIMSS provides thought leadership, community building, public policy, professional/ workforce development and engaging events to bring forward the voice of our members. HIMSS encompasses more than 77,000 global individual members, 630 corporate members, and over 450 non-profit organizations. Thousands of volunteers work through HIMSS to leverage the innovation of digital health to improve both the health of individuals and populations, as well as the quality, cost-effectiveness and access of healthcare. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HIMSS serves the global health information and technology communities with focused operations across North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

