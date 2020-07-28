Jefferson's Ferry to begin construction on multi-million-dollar expansion & renovation

SOUTH SETAUKET, N.Y., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation project planned at Jefferson's Ferry life plan community on Long Island is scheduled to start this fall, according to Bob Caulfield, CEO of Jefferson's Ferry.

The construction project, called The Journey Toward Renewal, is part of a larger strategic initiative launched by Jefferson's Ferry in 2018 to "create a life-enriching environment for all new and current residents, at every stage of their life," said Caulfield.

Jefferson's Ferry offers independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, memory care, and short- and long-term rehabilitation for adults 62 and better.

The expansion project will add 60 one- and two-bedroom, plus den, independent living apartment homes, plus a Health and Wellness Center, Fitness Center, bistro, marketplace café, and destination dining options. A new Memory Care building is planned, along with renovations in the common areas in Assisted Living and the Health Care Center.

About 10,000 Baby Boomers hit retirement age every single day, according to AARP. On Long Island, the number of individuals over the age of 65 has grown nearly 30 percent in the past decade ( the Center for an Urban Future).

"Interest in senior living options has remained strong on Long Island despite the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic," according to Caulfield. Move-ins have continued during the pandemic, he said, and the marketing team has secured more than 70 percent of the required pre-construction deposits needed for financing.

"The challenges of aging in place were magnified during the pandemic," said Caulfield. "The stay-at-home mandate isolated people from their families and friends and limited their access to vital support and services, including groceries, medications, and other essential supplies."

During the pandemic, Jefferson's Ferry extended use of The Ferry Mart contactless delivery service to expansion depositors. This service allowed them to call in orders for groceries and other essential items and have them delivered to their doorsteps.

"The advantages of living at Jefferson's Ferry go beyond the fine apartment homes, beautiful grounds, and maintenance-free living," explained Caulfield. "Here you have the added security and peace of mind that comes with access to professional resources, support and convenient amenities."

Jefferson's Ferry's Project Partners include Greystone Communities, KDA Architects and Merlino Design.

