Jeffrey DeBellis Joins Riverside Oral Surgery as COO

Jeff comes to Riverside Oral Surgery most recently from Professional Physical Therapy where he held the position of Partner & Vice President of New Jersey Clinical Operations. In this role, Jeff was responsible for day-to-day management of sixty of Professional's 200 out-patient clinics, worked directly with a 12-person regional management team across all organizational functions, and execution of the company's growth strategy.

"I am thrilled to have been provided the opportunity to join the exceptional team of surgeons, managers, and support staff here at Riverside Oral Surgery as COO. Riverside has a rich history of superior clinical outcomes, unrivaled patient experience, and an amazing team-oriented culture. I look forward to building upon the organization's history of success," Mr. DeBellis said regarding his new position.

"Our whole team could not be more excited for Jeff's arrival. His operational know-how will be an amazing complement to build upon our vision of defining the optimal patient experience...each and every time. We cannot wait for what's to come for Riverside Oral Surgery," Dr. Jason Auerbach, Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy", Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, and founder of Riverside Oral Surgery said.

For further information contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Riverside Oral Surgery

Related Links

http://www.riversideoralsurgery.com

