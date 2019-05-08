Jeffrey Fratarcangeli Named Top Advisor by Barron's and Financial Times

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Fratarcangeli, managing principal of Fratarcangeli Wealth Management of Wells Fargo Advisor Financial Network in Birmingham, Mich., has been named among Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors Network and Financial Times Top 400 Financial Advisors.

This is the sixth-time Fratarcangeli has been named in Barron's annual list of Top 1,200 Advisors, rising two spots to the sixth-ranked financial advisor in Michigan in 2019. He was previously listed in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018. This also is the second year he has been included in Financial Times' Top 400.

"As a wealth manager, helping my clients plan for their family's financial future is a great privilege, and not one I take lightly. Being recognized among the best wealth advisors in the country reaffirms our commitment to providing our clients with great service while helping them achieve their financial goals," said Fratarcangeli.

Throughout his 25-year career, Fratarcangeli has continuously been recognized by national outlets for his financial services. Most recently, in February, he was included in Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list for the second time.

Fratarcangeli and his team manage more than $1.4 billion in assets (as of December 2018) and service accounts ranging from $1 – 100 million. Clients include high net-worth families, athletes and entertainers, publicly traded companies, foundations, government agencies and many more. The practice is comprised of 14 individuals with more than 100 years of combined experience. To learn more about Jeffrey Fratarcangeli and Fratarcangeli Wealth Management, visit www.fratarcangeliwealthmanagement.com or call 248.385.5050.

