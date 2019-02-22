SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey J. Douglas is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Top Attorney in the field of Law in recognition of his prominent role at his own firm, Law Offices of Jeffrey J. Douglas.

Mr. Douglas is a dedicated criminal defense lawyer, who has overseen cases in vast variety of different criminal defense matters. Ranging from drunk driving, political demonstrations, controlled substance cases, workers compensation, fraud, and child molestation cases, Mr. Douglas has been a representative of the law for some of the century's infamous publicized cases.

Early in his career, Mr. Douglas was selected as one of the two attorneys who would go on to represent Virginia McMartin, in one of the most well-known cases. McMartin, a 73 year old grandmother, was one of seven defendants charged with hundreds of counts of molesting over 400 children enrolled at her preschool. After an 18 month long preliminary examination, she went on to be fully exonerated of all the charges. Mr. Douglas also was a member of a team which had gone on to reverse the first degree murder conviction of an innocent man, In the People V. Glover case in 1990.

In another famous case, Mr. Douglas had represented the psychologist in the trial of the Menendez Brothers, where he writ to the Court of Appeal to prevent the release of a videotape of a search of the client's home and office. In 2016, Mr. Douglas would go on to successfully defend his 500th client, Professor Walter Williams who was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted List, who was accused of violating three counts of 12 U.S.C. section 2423 (sex travel) and one count of 18 U.S.C. Section 2251© (transportation of child pornography) Mr. Douglas was able to reduce the defendants standard 15 year sentence minimum through a plea agreement down to a five year sentence.

With an exceptional educational background, that played a hand into his success in the profession of law. Mr. Douglas earned his B.A. in Rhetoric with high honors from the University of California Berkeley and went onto receive his J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles in 1982.

Along with his illustrious career as a lawyer, Mr. Douglas has been the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Free Speech Coalition, the trade association of the adult entertainment industry for over twenty years, and he has also served as the Chairman Emeritus of the First Amendment Lawyers Association. He also serves as one of the Directors' of the A.C.L.U. Foundation of Southern California, a prestigious member of California Attorneys for Criminal Justice, California Public Defenders Association and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

