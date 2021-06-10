Jeffrey 'JPL' Lipson joins FedComply as a Senior Advisor

PHILADELPHIA, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FedComply LLC, a cybersecurity consulting firm focused on helping small and mid-size businesses prepare for the Defense Department's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), announced today the appointment of Jeffrey 'JPL' Lipson, Colonel, United States Marine Corps Reserve, as Senior Advisor.



"We are excited to welcome JPL to the FedComply team," said FedComply founder Jamie Warlick. "JPL brings a long and distinguished career in the Marine Corps, over a decade as a successful entrepreneur, and a wealth of knowledge around cyber risk management, compliance, and consulting. We are thrilled to partner with him as we work to make cybersecurity compliance accessible to all."



Jeffrey 'JPL' Lipson is Chief Executive Officer of Layer 8 Security, a Pennsylvania-based comprehensive cybersecurity services company. He is also a Reserve Marine Colonel with over 27 years of military service, most recently having served at the National Security Agency with Marine Forces Cyber Command. He has deployed overseas numerous times to include Iraq, Liberia and Bosnia. A career intelligence and communications officer, Jeff is a recognized subject matter expert in the fields of information assurance and cybersecurity, and he has a Master's degree from The Pennsylvania State University.



"I am delighted to join the FedComply team. FedComply's mission to expand access to cybersecurity capabilities is important, and the effort could not come at a more critical time, particularly as ransomware and other attacks make cyber compliance more meaningful than ever. Small and mid-size businesses are at the heart of the defense supply chain. I look forward to working with the team."



FedComply was founded by a team of U.S. military veterans and cybersecurity professionals committed to helping secure the U.S. defense industrial base from cyber threats. The company's focus is on preparing small and mid-size businesses for the CMMC, a requirement that is set to phase in through FY2026 and will apply to all DIB prime contractors and subcontractors that handle Federal Contract Information (FCI) or Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The compliance requirement is expected to impact over 300,000 companies.



For additional information, please visit FedComply's website at https://www.fedcomply.com/ or contact [email protected] .

