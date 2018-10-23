Jeffrey L. Wilt is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey L. Wilt, MD, FACP, FCCP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as the Director of Medical ICU, Head of Pulmonary Medical Care, and Associate Professor of Medicine at Borgess Medical Center and Michigan State University.

Dedicated to providing clients with the quality care that they deserve, Borgess Medical Center specializes in providing primary care services for the entire family. Lending a compassionate approach to those they serve, the center is well versed in the areas of critical care and pulmonary vascular medicine. Dedicated to utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology to further enhance the wellbeing of their patients, the center provides customized service to each individual.



Having gathered over thirty years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Jeffrey L. Wilt is venerated for his noteworthy contributions to the field of medicine. Having served in his current capacity for the past six years, Dr. Wilt has attained extensive expertise in the areas of Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Vascular Medicine.

While pursuing his educational endeavors, Dr. Wilt obtained his Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor in 1988.



Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, to further advance his professional career, Dr. Wilt is a esteemed fellow of several prominent organizations including the American Medical Association, the Michigan State Medical Society, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.



When he is not working, Dr. Wilt enjoys practicing taekwondo, traveling, and coaching basketball. Dr. Wilt owns his own Taekwondo facility called Big Dog Taekwon-Do in Grand Rapids. Big Dog Taekwon-Do is a family oriented martial arts school that offers adult classes, beginner classes for kids, and more.



Dr. Wilt dedicates this recognition to his parents Paul and Linda Wilt for all their love and support.



