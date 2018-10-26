Jeffrey Paul's Hair Loss University: Consultation Master Course Enrollment Open for Limited Time

CLEVELAND, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey Paul, founder of Wigs for Kids and Hair Loss University, is scheduled to open enrollment nationwide for Hair Loss University's Consultation Master Course from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2018.

Dedicated to educating, mentoring and providing hands-on training to salon and hair thinning and loss professionals, the team at Hair Loss University, is producing true experts in the field of hair thinning and loss.

Hair Loss University

Considered an industry leader in the field of hair loss solutions, Paul's career has spanned the last 35 years, taking him from the runways of Milan to Paramount Pictures and Warner Brothers Studios. Through his work as an internationally-acclaimed professional stylist, he became a hair replacement pioneer, as well.

"It brings me joy to share my expertise and to help my professionals create their own client transformations," states Paul. "Hair Loss University is looking for salon and trichology professionals who are focused on building trusting relationships with new clients, ready to identify hair thinning and loss solutions for guests AND dedicated to educating and empowering their clients with a message of hope."

In addition to Hair Loss University, Paul is the founder of Wigs for Kids and Jeffrey Paul's Hair & Scalp Specialists and living his mission to serve the physical and emotional needs of individuals who have been scarred by disease, injury, and trauma.

Paul conducts seminars and workshops for salon and spa professionals in the United States and Canada, teaching the latest techniques for hair restoration and replacement. Jeffrey is also the author of two books: "Women's Hair Solutions to Thinning and Loss" (for consumers) and "Solutions to Women's Hair Thinning and Loss" (for professionals).

To celebrate Hair Loss University's Consultation Master Course opening, Paul is offering a free webinar and Road Map for Building a Career in the Hair Thinning & Loss Business to salon professionals and trichologists. To sign-up, simply visit hairlossuniversity.com/p/free-webinar. The LIVE webinar will take place on Oct. 28, 2018, at 1:00 P.M. EST.

Sign up for the Consultation Mater Course by visiting hairlossuniversity.com/p/consultation_master_course.

Media Contact:

Kat Pestian, Kat@AmpStrategy.com

