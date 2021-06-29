Jeffrey Rohrer, First NFL Player to Enter a Same-Sex Marriage, Releases Original Song to Celebrate PRIDE

Last week, Carl Nassib made NFL history by publicly coming out. It was a courageous step previously taken by Esera Tuaolo, Ryan O'Callaghan, Michael Sam and Rohrer himself in 2018 when he married his partner, Celebrity Aesthetician Joshua Ross of SkinLab . "It was a beautiful thing and a great moment for the NFL. I've dedicated this song to Carl and to anyone else who's coming out. It takes a lot of courage and as someone who has been through it, it's important to get the message out that it's ok to be gay," says Rohrer.

Rohrer wrote the "Come Build A Rainbow With Me" lyrics to help build an understanding between the gay community and society. His favorite verse, "love those that hate you, and those that berate you, be bigger than them, come build a rainbow with me" expresses that love wins.

"This is my contribution to pride and I want it to serve as an art piece that spreads joy," says Rohrer. His hope is that it will help continue the celebration of pride throughout the year.

To listen to "Come Build A Rainbow With Me", visit: https://youtu.be/_dpZDyLbGLI

Follow Jeffrey and Joshua Rohrer at: https://www.instagram.com/joshuaandjeffrey/

About Jeffrey Rohrer:

Jeffrey Rohrer is a former American football linebacker in the National Football League for the Dallas Cowboys. He played college football at Yale University and was drafted in the second round of the 1982 NFL Draft. Since his retirement from the NFL, Rohrer has become an award winning Commercial TV Producer, including the production of three top ten Super Bowl TV commercials. His additional artistic talents are painting, singing, guitar playing and song writing.

