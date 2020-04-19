JELD-WEN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. - JELD

NEW ORLEANS, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until April 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), if they purchased the Company's shares between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About the Lawsuit

JELD-WEN and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 15, 2018, the Company disclosed that it would be taking a $76.5 million charge related to ongoing antitrust litigation, and the judgment expected to be rendered against the Company therein, brought by independent manufacturers alleging its involvement in a price-fixing conspiracy with another manufacturer, and further announced the sudden resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, the price of JELD-WEN's shares plummeted 19%, on high trading volume.

The case is Cambridge Retirement System v. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., 20-cv-112.

