Jelecos Announces Strategic Growth Investment by Crest Rock Partners

OMAHA, Neb., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jelecos, a technology consulting company and leading AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner, today announced a strategic growth investment made by Crest Rock Partners ("Crest Rock"), a Denver-based private equity firm. Layer 7 Capital arranged the transaction between Crest Rock Partners and Jelecos. Financial terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000 in Omaha, NE, with additional offices in Overland Park, KS and St. Louis, MO, Jelecos provides digital transformation, compliance-driven migrations, cloud-first application development, cloud management, and DevOps-as-a-Service. Jelecos is a highly respected leader in the AWS ecosystem and prides itself on building long-term relationships, consistently producing superior results, and passionately driving innovative solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with the team at Crest Rock, who bring complementary expertise, sound guidance, and capital as we continue along our trajectory. Crest Rock's backing will allow Jelecos to invest in growing our team of AWS certified technical experts, adding additional AWS competencies, and further capitalizing on additional AWS market opportunities," said Leon Thomas, CEO of Jelecos. "The strategic partnership with Crest Rock enables us to expand our service offerings, enter new geographies, and emphasize our customer-first approach."

The investment by Crest Rock will accelerate strategic initiatives and growth opportunities as Jelecos continues to deliver lasting value for clients, partners, and shareholders.

"The Jelecos team has built a top tier organization centered around a singular goal – providing leading technology solutions to their customers," commented Jeff Carnes, Crest Rock co-founder and Partner. "As hybrid and public cloud adoption continues to accelerate, we believe that the Company's deep technical expertise, range of AWS competencies, and passion for customer service will continue to be a strong differentiator in the market. We are excited to partner with Jelecos in accelerating their growth through investments in people, process, and products, all for the benefit of their existing and future customers."

