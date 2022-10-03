Jelly Belly® Expands its Harry Potter™ Line with the First-Ever Collection of Butterbeer™ Candies

Just In Time for The Magic of the Holidays, Jelly Belly Unveils Five New Wizarding World-Inspired Treats

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all witches, wizards and Muggles: Jelly Belly Candy Company, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, is excited to announce five new additions to its collection of Harry Potter-inspired confections, now available year-round nationwide. Hitting stores just in time for the holidays, Wizarding World fans and candy connoisseurs can now gift their loved ones with unforgettable treats inspired by the beloved films. New additions include the first-ever Butterbeer-inspired chewy candies and milk chocolate bars available in creative packaging ranging from festive barrel tins to glass mugs, as well as a Harry Potter™ House Points Counter Dispenser, a new jelly bean dispenser that will provide an answer to the most coveted fan question: who will win the house cup, Slytherin™, Hufflepuff™, Gryffindor™ or Ravenclaw™?

Jelly Belly x New Harry Potter Collection

"We're thrilled to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with these new additions to our Harry Potter collection," said Rob Swaigen, Vice President of Global Marketing at Jelly Belly Candy Company. "At Jelly Belly, we pride ourselves on true-to-life flavor in every candy we create, so we're excited to offer Wizarding World fans the taste of Butterbeer in a candy form for the first time ever."

With the holidays right around the corner, treat lovers are not going to want to miss out on these must-have items. New items include:

Harry Potter ™ Butterbeer ™ Chewy Candy tastes and looks like Butterbeer. Now you can enjoy one of the most beloved drinks from the Wizarding World in an all-new form, served in the shape of a traditional Butterbeer glass mug.

tastes and looks like Butterbeer. Now you can enjoy one of the most beloved drinks from the Wizarding World in an all-new form, served in the shape of a traditional Butterbeer glass mug. Harry Potter ™ Butterbeer ™ Milk Chocolate Bar is a decadent milk chocolate treat that is complete with a smooth and creamy Butterbeer-flavored filling. Detailed barrel-shapes are formed on each of the bar's six squares.

is a decadent milk chocolate treat that is complete with a smooth and creamy Butterbeer-flavored filling. Detailed barrel-shapes are formed on each of the bar's six squares. Harry Potter ™ Butterbeer ™ Barrel Tin is a barrel-shaped tin filled with the new Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy, allowing fans to stock up on enough new candies to last the Hogwarts school year.

is a barrel-shaped tin filled with the new Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy, allowing fans to stock up on enough new candies to last the Hogwarts school year. Harry Potter ™ Butterbeer ™ Glass Mug is a beautiful glass mug adorned with the metal crests of all four Hogwarts Houses. The glass is filled with Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy and includes a collectible Butterbeer coaster.

is a beautiful glass mug adorned with the metal crests of all four Hogwarts Houses. The glass is filled with Harry Potter Butterbeer Chewy Candy and includes a collectible Butterbeer coaster. Harry Potter™ House Points Counter Dispenser is a new jelly bean dispenser inspired by the famed house points counter in the Harry Potter films, with an "hourglass" shape and a Jelly Belly flavor that represents each Hogwarts House: Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Gryffindor and Ravenclaw. The manual candy dispenser includes sound, with voiceover from the famous Sorting Hat. With a press of the button, the Sorting Hat will tell fans which Hogwarts House they belong to and get a taste of green apple, lemon, cherry and blueberry jelly beans.

Since 2000, Warner Bros. and Jelly Belly have collaborated on an array of enchanting treats. These new innovations join fan-favorite confections including Bertie Bott's Every-Flavour Beans™, Chocolate Wands, Chocolate Frogs and Jelly Slugs.

To learn more about the Harry Potter candy collection and other Jelly Belly products, visit www.jellybelly.com and follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Jelly Belly Candy Company

With candy-making roots dating back to 1869, Jelly Belly Candy Company began making Jelly Belly jelly beans in 1976. Today, Jelly Belly products are sold all over the world and the company remains family-owned and operated by the fourth, fifth and sixth generations of the candy-making family. For more information about Jelly Belly and its confections, visit www.jellybelly.com or consumers can call (800) 522-3267 and retailers can call (800) 323-9380.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes three epic Fantastic Beasts films, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World tours and retail also includes the flagship Harry Potter New York, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by Warner Bros.' biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

SOURCE Jelly Belly Candy Company