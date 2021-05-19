Jellysmack Adds Former Conde Nast Executive and Crypto Investor Nathan Guetta as VP of Cryptocurrency, Introducing Turnkey NFT Opportunities for Creators

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announces the addition of Nathan Guetta to its leadership team as Vice President of Cryptocurrency. Guetta joins the fast-growing business from Conde Nast Entertainment, where he led product and technology operations for the past five years. Guetta was also an original investor in Canada Computational Unlimited, a bitcoin mining farm powered entirely by renewable energy.

Nathan Guetta, Vice President of Cryptocurrency at Jellysmack.

With this announcement, Jellysmack declares entry into the rapidly expanding blockchain world. The company has been monitoring the digital currency space, particularly the rise of NFTs, and plans to offer a suite of exclusive products and solutions to the creators in its innovative Creator Program. Guetta will develop the company's strategy to add NFTs and other blockchain products to its offering, making them available to anyone in the Creator Program. By taking part in Jellysmack's turnkey solution to produce and sell NFTs, creators will strengthen their relationship with fans and launch new revenue streams for their brands.

"There are endless opportunities in the blockchain space, but also a lot of risk, and Jellysmack will be a trusted partner to provide creators with a safe, secure, and authentic way to engage with their fans through NFTs," said Guetta. "With cryptocurrencies maturing and blockchain technology becoming more mainstream, fans are eager to partake in this cutting-edge digital economy."

This announcement comes at a time when NFTs are gaining popularity and becoming a widely accepted asset. According to the NonFungible Corporate Quarterly Report Q1 2021, in 2020, the NFT market was valued at $250 million compared with $2 billion for Q1 2021 alone. Athletes and artists have already experienced positive reception to NFTs, and Jellysmack predicts that creators are next in line. Jellysmack will not only be making NFTs for creators from their highly popular video content, but will also provide a sustainable blockchain platform from which to sell them. "We don't only want to offer a marketplace," added Guetta, "We're thinking of using NFTs as a way to reinforce the connection between fans and creators."

"In terms of providing the most value for creators, NFTs are a logical next step for Jellysmack and we're excited for Nathan to get started," said Michael Phillipe, co-founder and co-CEO of Jellysmack. "Fans are always looking for new ways to connect with their favorite creators, and NFTs will provide a simple and accessible way to make that happen."

The Jellysmack Creator Program currently includes nearly 200 of the world's most influential video creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Bailey Sarian, Brad Mondo, and Derek Deso. Jellysmack helps these creators unlock their full potential by optimizing their video content and distributing it on multiple platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. Currently home to nearly 200 influential Creators, including PewDiePie, MrBeast, Bailey Sarian, Derek Deso, Karina Garcia, Charles & Alyssa Forever, and Brad Mondo. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. Combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com .

