JenCare Senior Medical Center Administering COVID-19 Vaccines to Underserved Seniors in New Orleans
Feb 04, 2021, 03:05 ET
WHO:
Some 200 at-risk New Orleans seniors ages 70 years and older, or on dialysis as prioritized by Louisiana Department of Health, are scheduled to receive COVID-19 vaccines from JenCare Senior Medical Center doctors, nurses and care team members. Many are willing to be interviewed and/or shown on camera before, during and/or after the first doses of the vaccine are safely administered.*
WHAT:
Impactful images of and commentary about the COVID-19 vaccinations that are poised to give area elderly their lives back. The vaccines are providing the seniors with newfound optimism after 11 months of being lonely and socially distant, primarily staying in their homes and avoiding in-person contact, even with family members and friends.
* On request, JenCare can provide broadcast-quality, same-day unscripted video testimonials and b-roll, and/or high-resolution photos of the seniors being vaccinated.
WHEN:
Thursday, February 4, 2021, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. CT
WHERE:
JenCare Senior Medical Center
3530 Houma Blvd., Metairie, LA 70006 (near intersection w/Veterans Blvd.)
WHY:
"We're proud and grateful to be assisting the Louisiana Department of Health in administering vital coronavirus vaccines to our community's most-at-risk populations," says Vijayendra Jaligam, M.D., market chief medical officer for JenCare Senior Medical Centers. "We are well prepared to keep administering COVID-19 vaccines with ample cold storage and ludicrous safety."
CONTACT:
Tanya Racoobian, ChenMed Public Relations Manager
786-734-2909, t[email protected]
Justin Reppel, R.N., MNHA, JenCare Market Clinical Manager
504-421-5623, [email protected]
About JenCare Senior Medical Center
JenCare Senior Medical Center is part of ChenMed, a privately owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. In addition to JenCare Senior Medical Center, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center and Dedicated Senior Medical Center.
