Jené Elzie Joins Varsity Brands Board Of Directors
Jun 03, 2021, 13:41 ET
DALLAS, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Brands, the market leader in sport, spirit and achievement, today announced the election of Jené Elzie to its Board of Directors. Ms. Elzie, who currently serves as Chief Growth Officer for Athletes First Partners Agency, is a deeply-experienced sports and entertainment executive across a variety of blue-chip companies and globally-respected brands. She earlier served as VP of International Marketing for the National Basketball Association, responsible for developing and leading the NBA's international marketing efforts.
Varsity Brands' Director Ryan Cotton said, "We are delighted to welcome Jené to the Varsity Brands' Board of Directors, and believe that her experience transforming brands for the digital age, strategic acumen in the sports industry and passion for the Varsity Brands' mission will add immediate and tangible value to the Board's work. We look forward to benefiting from her perspective and contributions to the Company."
Prior to joining the NBA, Jené served in roles of increasing responsibility at NBC Universal/Comcast, including London-based VP roles in International Sales and Commercial Development. Earlier, she was VP of Programming & Acquisitions for The Tennis Channel and Manager of Acquisitions for Fox Sports Net in Los Angeles.
Jené earned a BA in Economics and MA in Organizational Behavior from Stanford University.
About Varsity Brands
With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.
