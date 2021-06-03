Jené Elzie Joins Varsity Brands Board Of Directors

Varsity Brands' Director Ryan Cotton said, "We are delighted to welcome Jené to the Varsity Brands' Board of Directors, and believe that her experience transforming brands for the digital age, strategic acumen in the sports industry and passion for the Varsity Brands' mission will add immediate and tangible value to the Board's work. We look forward to benefiting from her perspective and contributions to the Company."

Prior to joining the NBA, Jené served in roles of increasing responsibility at NBC Universal/Comcast, including London-based VP roles in International Sales and Commercial Development. Earlier, she was VP of Programming & Acquisitions for The Tennis Channel and Manager of Acquisitions for Fox Sports Net in Los Angeles.

Jené earned a BA in Economics and MA in Organizational Behavior from Stanford University.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS; Varsity Spirit; and Herff Jones. Together, these businesses promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 9,000 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via e-commerce sites, catalogs, telesales, and direct sales channels.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jonathan Morgan

KekstCNC

[email protected]

SOURCE Varsity Brands

Related Links

http://www.varsitybrands.com

