'JENerosity' Felt Immediately with Darn Tough Vermont®

"Being able to turn around and give so much to the Vermont Foodbank so quickly really shows how much people care about their neighbors," says Ric Cabot, Founder and CEO of Darn Tough Vermont. "Selling out in under 24 hours and having sales in all 50 states is astounding. I think people in this country are a lot closer than we think."

"Hunger in Vermont has reached unprecedented levels, with 1 in 3 people facing hunger since the start of the pandemic," notes Vermont Foodbank CEO, John Sayles. "Hearing that the JENerosity socks sold out in 24 hours, we are overcome with gratitude for the outpouring of generosity from the community and Darn Tough."

"I can't believe that the maker of my favorite socks in the world has made a sock inspired by my mittens," states Jen Ellis, schoolteacher and mitten maker. "Working with the awesome team at Darn Tough was the perfect first collaboration for me. They are kind, creative, conscientious and an all-around amazing company. It brings me so much joy that Vermonters who are struggling with food insecurity, especially during the pandemic, will be able to benefit."

To date, this is Darn Tough's largest single donation to the Vermont Foodbank. With the proceeds from the JENerosity sock, Darn Tough has now donated more than 800,000 meals over the life of their partnership. Because no one should go hungry, the company will be expanding its ongoing commitment to the Vermont Foodbank through the launch of an official socks that give back program this spring.

Darn Tough Vermont is an American manufacturer of premium, all-weather outdoor and lifestyle socks backed up by the industry's original lifetime guarantee. The company offers both Specialty and Tactical product lines. Darn Tough Vermont's Specialty line of socks includes Hike, Lifestyle, Snow, Run, Athletic, Work, Hunt and Juniors' styles.

Darn Tough's product is distinguished from industry competitors by 100 percent USA manufacturing; exceptional comfort, durability and fit; True-Seamless™ technology; and an exclusive blend of either ultra-fine, premium Merino wool or Coolmax®/Thermolite®. Founded by Ric Cabot in 2004, a third-generation sock maker, Darn Tough Vermont operates out of Cabot Hosiery Mills. For more information about Darn Tough Vermont socks, please visit: www.DarnTough.com .

