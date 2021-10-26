Jengo Facilities LLC plans for growth after achieving national Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC)

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jengo Facilities LLC, an African American and women owned company, was recently nationally certified by the NMSDC as an MBE. As part of the NMSDC certification process they were also certified as a Small Business Enterprise (SBE) nationally and a Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the state of Texas. Jengo Facilities LLC is forecast to have 253% annual revenue growth in 2021 and these new certifications will help continue that growth in 2022. The initiative to obtain these certifications was spearheaded by their CEO, Alana Sutton Watkins; "to continue our growth in 2022 and beyond we plan to diversify our client base to include corporate and government clients. These new certifications position us to be able to compete for opportunities in these new industries."

The diverse and small business certifications received by Jengo Facilities LLC from the NMSDC are recognized by Fortune 500 companies who plan to spend with diverse and certified companies. The Billion Dollar Roundtable is another organization of Fortune 100 companies that pledge to spend at least $1 Billion annually with minority and women owned and certified companies. These facts about diverse spending by corporations in America has led Jengo Facilities LLC to see certifications as a viable way to help the growth of their company. Jengo Facilities LLC has been able to grow their employee base by 500% in two years with education clients. They plan to replicate this success in the corporate and government sectors by leveraging these certifications as a competitive advantage.