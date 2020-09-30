Jenna Bush Hager Added to TriNet PeopleForce Roster

DUBLIN, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources, today announced that Jenna Bush Hager, former first granddaughter and first daughter, NY Times best-selling author and co-host of NBC News' "Today with Hoda & Jenna," will be interviewing a special guest at the inaugural TriNet PeopleForce virtual conference. Other prestigious speakers include Mike Wilson, Chief U.S. Equity Strategist and Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley, Co-anchor of CNBC's "Closing Bell" Wilfred Frost and Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Mona Sutphen. They are among several other business leaders, public servants, educators, authors, influencers and health industry experts who will be speaking at the event.

Taking place October 20-22, the virtual conference for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) will bring together thought leaders to discuss critical, timely issues, including diversity and racism in the workplace, employee mental health and issues that impact company bottom lines, such as legislative updates, healthcare costs and maintaining cash flow.

"There has never been a more important time for a conference like this," said TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer Michael Mendenhall. "The business landscape is at a critical juncture and it is imperative we create platforms for people from diverse backgrounds, disciplines and viewpoints to come together to ask the tough questions, provide unique insight, and help guide our nation's small and medium-size businesses—the backbone of the U.S. economy—through this time. These latest additions to our already dynamic roster of speakers will be of great benefit to the business leaders in attendance."

Other prominent leaders that will be speaking at TriNet PeopleForce include:

George W. Bush , Former U.S. President

, Former U.S. President Eric H. Holder, Jr. , 82nd Attorney General of the United States

, 82nd Attorney General of Dr. Ryan McGarry , Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of acclaimed Netflix series Code Black and Pandemic

, Emergency Medicine Physician; Director, Producer, and Screenwriter of acclaimed Netflix series and Scott Galloway , NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host

, NYU Stern Professor, public speaker, author and podcast host Dr. Syra Madad , American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist

, American pathogen preparedness expert and infectious disease epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed , Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Detroit

, Physician, Podcast Host, Author, and former Public Health Commissioner of Brigid Schulte , Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Best Seller Overwhelmed

, Director of the Better Life Lab & The Good Life Initiative at New America, & author of the NY Times Best Seller Calvin Newport , Author, Digital Minimalism, Deep Work and So Good

They Can't Ignore You

, Author, Dr. Kaveh Safavi , Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture

, Senior Managing Director, Global Health Practice, Accenture Walter Faulstroh, Co-founder and CEO, HUM Nutrition

Ralph Clark , President and CEO, ShotSpotter

, President and CEO, ShotSpotter David Heath , Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas

, Co-Founder and CEO, Bombas TriNet HR and business experts

For more information on this one-of-a-kind virtual event for SMB leaders, visit peopleforce.trinet.com.

*Please note: Some sessions of this virtual conference are closed to the media, with no personal recording, photography, or note-taking permitted.*

