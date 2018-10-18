JennAir Casts Quiet Spell To Redefine New Standards Of Luxury

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir today launched a charge against a stalwart of old luxury. Gone are the days of humming, buzzing, disruptive luxury appliances — and the constant, in-your-face noise that comes from those who own them. The new modern luxe consumer craves quiet and will happily invest in it across all aspects of their lives, from noise-canceling headphones to whisper-quiet cars. The JennAir® kitchen suite is the quietest luxury kitchen suite in its class1, based on the total net sound of a 36" dual convect commercial-style range, built-in column refrigerator, built-in column freezer and dishwasher. The new products will transform the kitchen experience as we know it by shattering the stale conventions of old luxury to satisfy the new modern luxe consumer's desire for sweet, sheer serenity.

"Luxury isn't loud," said Jon Hall, product and brand marketing director, JennAir. "It's subtle. It barely whispers in the background. Those who live it bask in the notion of what they have, but they don't need to talk about it. Today's new luxe consumer knows quiet is a true luxury, and they crave it in their lives. TheJennAir® quietest luxury kitchen suite in its class allows them to revel in their kitchen experiences and completely forget the truly powerful work their appliances are tackling in the background."

With almost one third of Americans preferring texting to calling2 and 53 percent of air passengers indicating they would be willing to offer up a premium to sit in a silent zone3, unwanted noise is an attack on the senses. From people to appliances, a new premium has been placed on the reduction of noise, making silence sellable.4

JennAir set on a warpath to diminish sound throughout the new RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions, and with their quietest luxury kitchen suite in its class, JennAir continues to propel the brand ahead of the pack with industry-exclusive solutions. Yet, it doesn't stop there. While the RISE and NOIR design expressions are the quietest luxury suite of appliances in their class, JennAir remains on a mission to deliver the quietest on the planet.

Columns

Redefining luxury refrigeration and opening consumers' eyes to obsessive craftsmanship and beauty, JennAirⓇ column refrigerators are quieter than the leading luxury built-in column refrigerator and deliver unmistakably provocative design. With an internal cooling and ventilation system that runs unobstructedly in the background, JennAir columns are 50 percent quieter than the market leader. Consumers and designers will sink their teeth into something substantial with more than 2,500 customizable combinations infused with a digital backbone across all products. Key product highlights include a daring Obsidian interior, inspired by the beauty of volcanic glass; incognito details, including a stealth flush door allowing the Columns to melt into their surroundings; and all-metal bin and shelf frames surrounding thick, solid glass and complete with a force field finish to help prevent spillovers. Whether an open door, a power outage, or a required filter change, consumers can connect via WiFi for real-time notifications and to control columns remotely5.

Wall Ovens

With luxury wall ovens armed with dual fans to rapidly heat and circulate air, JennAir satisfies consumers' desires, marrying power with quietness in the kitchen. To master limitless results, consumers can tap these irresistible interiors, illuminated by cinematic and chef's lighting, smooth racks, flat tines and an expanse of dark glass. Dual fans work in tandem to rapidly heat and circulate air, blanketing every rack in steady heat. The wall ovens also allow algorithm-based convection cooking by food type, or with manual selection of convection modes based on cooking method. Regardless of cooking style, JennAir does not discriminate — the digital backbone runs throughout all cooking products, including wall ovens to create a seamless experience.

Professional-Style Ranges and Rangetops

The JennAirⓇ range and rangetop offerings bend fire to accommodate endless customization opportunities with highly personalized connectivity and unconstrained cooking experiences. The JennAir range works to cook food to consumers' personalized tastes, but quickly fades into the background after the job is done. In fact, JennAir boasts the quietest luxury 36" dual convect commercial-style range. With more than 30 configurations – from grills, griddles, and brass burners to the choice of dual fuel or gas – the JennAir ranges are made to fit any space and serve any culinary experience the modern luxe consumer craves. With full connectivity to the JennAirⓇ digital platform, owners can enable the highly sought after Culinary Center, personalizing each appliance with owner preferences as backed by precise algorithms, cooking cycles equipped with full-color food photography, doneness levels, pan types and menu-specific culinary tips6.

Quietest Luxury Dishwasher

Making no sacrifices when it comes to power and connectivity, the JennAir Trifecta™ Wash System delivers a brilliant clean at a low volume, earning its position as the quietest luxury dishwasher brand — period. With Precision Dry® Plus, the dishwasher uses heat and a fan to provide premium drying performance. It's so quiet JennAir included a light to alert owners when it's on. JennAir offers quiet cycles across all lines because the quietest dishwasher is absolutely expected among consumers. One doesn't have to sacrifice quality for reduced noise as, inside the JennAirⓇ dishwasher, a storm rages as relentless power and technology bring every dish and glass to a state of refined clean.

All products will be available in late 2018. To learn more, visit @JennAir on Instagram and Twitter, Facebook.com/JennAir and the new JennAir.com .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progressive spirit, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch forward as champions of the design community and the industry at large. Hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury, JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a badass call agent at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir.

