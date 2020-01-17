JennAir Descends on Las Vegas and Debuts JAXBOX, a Revolutionary Pop-Up Appliance Showroom Experience

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir, the luxury kitchen appliance brand hell-bent on driving progress throughout the industry, opened the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) with the reveal of JAXBOX, a revolutionary pop-up showroom experience. Taking cues from the JennAir Experience showrooms (JAX), the JAXBOX puts the brand's RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions and statement pieces into shipping containers, transporting visitors into a world of progress and creative freedom. The JAXBOX will be on display in the International Builders Show (IBS) Village outside the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 21 through January 23 as a part of the brand's Defiant by Design experience.

JAXBOX, the revolutionary JennAir pop-up showroom experience

"This is the JennAir brand's first year at KBIS, and knowing we had a vision that would take us beyond the traditional spaces of the convention center floor, we made it our mission to go all in on our progressive marketing approach," said Jon Hall, product and brand marketing director, JennAir. "The debut of JAXBOX represents the next step in our fight for appliance progress, as it breaks every traditional way of thinking about the kitchen shopping experience and immerses our guests in the JennAir version of bespoke luxury, just like our JennAir Experience showrooms have done across the nation. As show attendees descend on Las Vegas, our surrounding marketing efforts will beckon the fearless spirits of the industry, ensuring JennAir brand's footprint is impossible to miss."

JAXBOX takes its inspiration from the brand's JennAir Experience showrooms, which began to sweep the nation last year. Comprised of four reclaimed steel shipping containers, the multi-level JAXBOX was engineered to hit the road as a self-contained product experience that is modular, mobile and fully integrated with the signed-on digital experience of the brand's brick and mortar showrooms. The immersive experience empowers personal discovery and delivers the tools for customization and seemingly limitless creative freedom craved by designers and the new modern luxury consumers they serve. With containers dedicated to the RISE design expression, the NOIR design expression, the brand's statement pieces, as well as columns and custom cooktops, visitors can come face to face with intricate product design details while accessing more than 5,000 customizable product combinations through touchscreen technology.

KBIS and IBS attendees seeking a stark departure from the convention center's sea of stagnation are invited to join JennAir throughout the week for exclusive Defiant by Design JAXBOX tours every morning and talks every afternoon. Tours will immerse guests in the brand's signature Bound By Nothing™ creative ethos, which serves as the brand's operating system, and highlight the JennAir statement pieces and RISE and NOIR design expressions. Each afternoon, JennAir will host talks moderated by leading publication Architectural Digest, featuring industry rebels discussing the importance of breaking the chains of conformity in home and kitchen design. Marquee guests include designers Jeremiah Brent, Athena Calderone and more. Attendees seeking priority access are invited to sign up here .

Throughout the week, JAXBOX guests are invited to refuel body and mind in an indoor-outdoor lounge designed to cure convention coma. Stay tuned for more details on where the entirely portable JAXBOX will land next, with more displays of luxury on the horizon in 2020.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir.

