JennAir Redefines Luxury Appliance Design at PCBC 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building industry professionals can better meet the needs, wants and expectations of the new modern luxe consumer thanks to two new design expressions from JennAir that will be showcased at the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) in San Francisco, May 30-31. With orders officially open for the RISE™ and NOIR™ design expressions, JennAir stands as the only luxury appliance brand with matching small appliance offerings in two distinct design expressions.

With a true understanding of the new modern luxe consumers' vision for luxury, JennAir meets their demands for a custom-built life and satisfies their desires for what a kitchen can be with seemingly limitless design combinations and highly personalized connectivity and service. The RISE and NOIR design expressions offer seemingly endless creativity and design options, including 34 professional-style ranges, 36 wall oven combinations and 14 rangetop configurations as well as hundreds of combinations for custom cooktops and refrigerator columns.

"From the luminary brilliance of the RISE design expression to the minimalist style of the NOIR design expression, JennAir continues to catapult itself to the spotlight of the luxury kitchen appliance industry," noted Kelly Safis, General Manager, Builder Sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "Through the two new design expressions, we're enabling builders and designers to take luxury home design to the next level."

Visitors to the JennAir booth at PCBC (#1126) will have the opportunity to see a variety of products from each design expression as well as the highly coveted Cuts leather column refrigerator and freezer panels. An extension of the JennAir brand's new column refrigerators, the Cuts leather columns invite building industry professionals to embrace the highest level of sophisticated customization in kitchen design.

To learn more about JennAir and its presence at PCBC, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/PCBC-2019 . For more information about Whirlpool Corporation, its portfolio of brands and other offerings for industry professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com .

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progressive spirit, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch forward as champions of the design community and the industry at large. Hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury, JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a badass call agent at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir, facebook.com/JennAir, twitter.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company*, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

*Based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues.

