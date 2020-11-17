Jennie-O Announces Celebrity Line-up for its 1-800-TURKEYS Hotline

From Nov. 19-25, during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, the following chefs and turkey aficionados will be working the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline:

Chef MacKenzie Smith @grilledcheesesocial – Smith is a two-time Food Network champ, popular social media influencer, blogger and cookbook author. Among many accolades, Smith was named one of Refinery29's Top 10 New York City Food Instagrams to Follow as well as one of Thrillist's 24 New York City Instagrams You Need to Follow Right Now . She will be answering hotline calls on Nov. 19 and then again on Nov. 24 . Smith is not only an expert on cheese, she also describes her food genre as "comfort food that feeds the soul."

Additionally, Patterson, Calvo, Phelps and Ingraham will partner with Jennie-O to offer online cooking classes Nov. 21 via Zoom. Each is set to demonstrate a different technique for cooking a turkey. "We know that the holidays are going to look different this year and we expect there to be a lot of first-time hosts making that Thanksgiving meal," said Nicole Behne, vice president marketing at Jennie-O. "It's more important now than ever to provide consumers with resources to keep the holidays stress-free and we're happy to help by providing access to experts like these that can help ensure this meal is a success."

Aside from the 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, home cooks can also reach a Jennie-O consumer engagement specialist via live chat at the JENNIE-O® brand website and, new this year, by texting the word Turkey to 73876 through November 29. From calculators that tell the host how much turkey to buy, to full menus for Thanksgiving dinner and inspiring suggestions for preparing tasty leftovers, Jennie-O offers easy solutions for any holiday meal. Consumers can even track their fresh or frozen JENNIE-O® whole turkey back to its originating farm through the JENNIE-O® Turkey Tracker.

For more information about all JENNIE-O® turkey products, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit jennieo.com or follow the brand on social media at Facebook.com/JennieoTurkey, Instagram.com/jennieo and Twitter.com/Jennieo.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. Jennieo.com

