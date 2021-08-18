Jennie-O Launches New Turkey Barbacoa Innovation for Foodservice

"Our new turkey barbacoa is an exciting product that foodservice operators can just heat and shred," said Katie Lynch, associate brand manager for Jennie-O Foodservice. "We were intentional about the use of guajillo chili pepper for seasoning because it's one of today's hottest flavor trends, and we're proud to offer a lean protein option with great flavor."

From tacos, bowls and burritos to salads and sandwiches, the new JENNIE-O® turkey barbacoa product offers foodservice operators a nutritious protein option that makes prep convenient, quick and easy and offers consumers an on-trend, protein for Mexican dishes.

ABOUT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE, INC.

Jennie-O Turkey Store, Inc., based in Willmar, Minn., is one of the largest and most beloved turkey brands in the world. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), Jennie-O Turkey Store offers an array of more than 1,500 high-quality fresh, frozen, refrigerated and deli turkey products that are distributed throughout the United States and 27 countries worldwide. JennieO.com

