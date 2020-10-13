Jennie Orr Appointed Chief Strategy and Business Officer at Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC

CINCINNATI, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camargo Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a global drug development and commercial partner, announced today the appointment of Jennie Orr as Chief Strategy and Business Officer. In this newly created senior leadership role, Orr will lead the development, communication and execution of corporate strategic growth initiatives including both organic growth and its mergers and acquisitions activities.

"Jennie has consistently demonstrated her strong leadership abilities and her dedication to Camargo's values since she joined us in 2018," Camargo CEO Dan Duffy said. "Having her in this position will enable us to advance our operational vision and achieve our growth expectations for the future."

Camargo is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging and mid-size biopharma companies and has been instrumental in helping numerous pharmaceutical companies identify opportunities, develop products and obtain FDA approvals. Its work in orphan drugs, improved drugs, oncology and many other areas has benefited countless lives worldwide.

"Camargo's team has always been dedicated to using our deep expertise to help sponsors get drugs to the patients who need them," Orr said. "I'm excited for the chance to broaden the reach and capabilities of our current team so we can keep adding new ways to support our clients and new patient populations to serve."

Orr leads Camargo's Corporate Development and Operational Excellence functions. She has almost 20 years of life sciences industry experience, in a variety of business development and strategy roles. She also specialized in pharmaceutical and vaccine marketing strategy as a strategy consultant with the Monitor Group. Orr earned her MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA from Dartmouth College.

About Camargo

Founded in 2003, Camargo Pharmaceutical Services is a leading global strategy, regulatory and commercial partner for emerging to mid-tier biopharma companies. We specialize in rare and complex development programs where no playbook exists, with integrated solutions to reach milestones with speed and capital efficiency.

Camargo has experience in complex development programs and accelerated approval pathways that leverage our core expertise in areas such as drug improvement, oncology, rare disease, combination products and digital therapeutics. We are proud to support clients in more than 35 countries around the world. For more about Camargo, visit camargopharma.com.

SOURCE Camargo Pharmaceutical Services