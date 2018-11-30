Jennifer Bacarella Named an InvestmentNews "Woman to Watch"

"Jenny made the list because she is breaking down barriers in the broker-dealer ecosystem and opening doors for other women along the way," said Theresa Gralinski, Director of Marketing at InvestmentNews. "She has devoted her career to helping other financial advisers—many of whom are women—to grow their businesses and help their clients live financially prepared and fulfilling lives."

"I am so humbled to have been chosen for this year's 'Women to Watch' recognition," Jennifer says. "In a male-dominated industry, it's up to us women to mentor and empower other women interested in this field."

Michelle Harm, National President-Elect of the Women in Financial Services (WIFS) organization, recommended Jennifer for this honor. "Jennifer works tirelessly to advocate for women in the financial services industry," Michelle says. "She is committed to making an impact in the industry through the recruitment and retention of women. She is a great role model as she has successfully navigated the struggle with work-life balance and is giving of her time as a resource to others," Michelle continues.

In addition to this year's InvestmentNews "Women to Watch" honor, Jennifer was also named among Crain's Detroit "Notable Women in Finance" in their May 7, 2018 issue. She also shared her wisdom and advice as a moderator and panelist in the InvestmentNews Women Adviser Summit, held in Chicago and Boston this year. She plans to tour again next year with the Women Advisor Summit, visiting four cities throughout the United States. Furthermore, Jennifer continues to build her company's Women's Forum to help empower female advisors of Sigma Financial Corporation/Parkland Securities, LLC to grow their financial practices and hopefully be mentors to other women advancing in the industry.

To learn more about Jennifer Bacarella, or to discuss getting involved with Sigma Financial Corporation/Parkland Securities, LLC, call Kristi Delongchamp at (888) 744-6264 or email at kmdelongchamp@bdops.com.

