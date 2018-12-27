Jennifer Deare Wins A 2018 Stevie Award For Women In Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Deare, CEO of D3 NYC, has been named the winner of a Stevie® Award in the Lifetime Achievement for Business category in the 15th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Jennifer has been at the forefront of marketing evolution for over 30 years. Her career highlights include the launching Optimum Online as CMO of Cablevision, leading consulting for Customer Strategies Worldwide (CSW) as COO, and developing new business models at Catalina Marketing.

In 1988, she founded the first female-owned sales promotion agency in the US. Her clients have included Citibank, American Express, Jet.com, SiriusXM, DIRECTV, Time Inc., and more. After selling her first agency, Jennifer now focuses her talents on D3 NYC. When she's not leading her team at D3 NYC, Jennifer practices yoga and is a certified instructor.

Of all Jennifer's notable work, the most inspiring is her dedication to the mentorship of women, encouraging them to help each other and to pursue entrepreneurial ventures. She's currently active with the Rent the Runway Foundation, leading workshops to help young women build their businesses.

About D3 NYC: D3 NYC sits at the intersection of media, marketing and creative, to deliver powerfully on brand marketing communications with a customer-centric approach. We work with our clients to build audiences and deliver to those audiences not just one big idea but several touches of powerfully on-brand creative and engaging content that drives conversion.

