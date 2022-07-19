Jennifer Egbert Enjoys a Record-Breaking Year in Boulder, CO Real Estate

Leading Boulder, CO Realtor Breaks Real Estate Pricing Records Across Boulder County.

BOULDER, Colo., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Egbert is a leading real estate professional in Boulder, CO and has recently been named among the top 1.49% of more than 1.6 million licensed Realtors® nationwide. This recognition comes on the heels of a record-breaking year for both Jennifer Egbert and the Boulder real estate market.

Among her many accomplishments this year, her listing 24 Pine Brook Road sold for $5,500,000, commanding an astounding $1,332 per square foot. This was a new record in Pine Brook Hills for price per square foot. Moreover, it was the third highest selling home in Boulder County in 2021, and it marked a new high for the selling price of homes in the Pine Brook Hills subdivision.

Jennifer Egbert attributes this monumental success to her signature and industry-leading approach to marketing properties. "We work around the clock to go above and beyond the marketing tactics used by others in our field. We come ready to compete with the top luxury properties in Boulder, and we approach it from every possible angle," she explained.

Jennifer went on to credit her engaging photography and videography, her expansive network and online presence, and customized tactics for such incredible listing results. It is an approach that has delivered a powerful outcome for her clients time and time again.

In fact, this was not the first time one of Jennifer Egbert's listings achieved such records. She also sold a home in Coal Creek Village in Lafayette at a record high for the neighborhood, and her listing at 3401 Arapahoe set a new sold price record for 1 bedroom units at the Peloton condominiums in Boulder. Similar to Pine Brook Hills, Jennifer's listing on 7245 Flagstaff Road broke another record, selling at $1,079 per square foot – an all time high for the Walker Ranch neighborhood. Finally, her most recent closing at 2985 Washington Street set a new record for price per square foot for the Silver Maple area.

From concierge client service to artfully designed & articulated marketing, Jennifer Egbert and her team deliver on the promise of redefining the real estate client experience. With expansive roots in the Boulder, Colorado community, Jennifer leverages her incredible professional network in tandem with her unparalleled market knowledge to strategically position her clients to thrive.

