Jennifer Egbert Presents a 5,000 SF Modern Luxury Estate to the North Boulder Market

"Luxury buyers today have very high expectations. A property needs to impress them before they have even stepped through the door, and this is the home that is going to do it," Jennifer explains. "There is going to be high demand for this property among luxury buyers, especially when you consider that both primary residence buyers and vacation home buyers will be competing for it. It doesn't matter what you intend to use it for – this home checks all the boxes."

This home certainly will attract a wide range of interested parties, as Egbert has described. It is well-suited to those seeking a greater level of privacy, those who love to entertain, outdoor enthusiasts, modern design lovers, and more.

Its superb craftsmanship and elegant finishes are showcased in a distinguished modern fashion, boasting such desirable elements as Juniper Design lighting, Miele kitchen appliances, El Dorado Soapstone counters and island, Electrolux washer and dryer, steam shower, gym, radiant floor heating, central air conditioning, and 15-foot high ceilings. The dark exterior of its facade is in stark contrast to its white oak floors and light-filled interior.

This property is approachable from all sides and is situated in a lot that features a beautiful, open, park-like setting. It is centrally located for convenience and is surrounded by parks in every direction.

This home is the escape that luxury buyers are looking for.

The property in question is located at 3355 Vista Dr, Boulder, CO 80304. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Egbert at 303.619.3373 or via email at info@jenniferegbert.com.

About Jennifer Egbert Modern Luxury Real Estate

Jennifer Egbert is an award-winning*, top-producing Boulder REALTOR. Her commitment to her clients, enthusiasm, and determination drive her to be at the forefront of the real estate industry.

Jennifer is a licensed residential agent who specializes in the Boulder, Colorado market. She is the leading expert in Boulder Luxury neighborhoods, the best architects, builders and most current market conditions. Her advantage is her expertise, unparalleled marketing and always getting the highest price for her clients when selling their home.

