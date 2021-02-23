Jennifer Glessner Promoted to Senior Vice President

Jennifer embodies all of Ash's core values and brings a wealth of experience. I can't think of a more deserving person. Tweet this

As insurance carriers have adjusted their practices to the pandemic, brokerages have been placed in a reactionary role. Rather than sit back, Ash Brokerage's underwriting and new business teams have been proactive, finding new ways to keep business moving so clients are able to get the protection they need. In large part, these efforts have been led by Jennifer.

Since joining Ash Brokerage in 2013, Jennifer has proven her worth. Her knowledge of underwriting and industry practices has been invaluable. As a remote employee, she's able to stay connected to her team as well as Ash leadership without missing a beat.

