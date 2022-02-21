Jennifer Graziano of JustJenn Productions Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgetown Street Productions will develop and produce unscripted content – docuseries, documentaries, competition shows, home improvement, food shows, in-studio series etc. Additionally, Graziano will also create, write, and produce scripted series via this new banner.

Jennifer Graziano of Bridgetown Street Productions

Jennifer Graziano started her career in television as the creator and executive producer of the cult-classic Mob Wives, which aired on VH1 for six seasons and spawned two spin-offs and an after show. Mob Wives was based upon a world Graziano grew up in and gave a glimpse into the "secret society" of the Mob from the perspective of females connected to it. The series itself was not a favorite of her father's, but was the catalyst for many scripted and unscripted projects set up for development with HBO, VH1, WeTV, E!, HGTV, CBS Studios, Roc Nation, Monami Productions, Critical Content, Propagate Content, ABC Signature Studios, and many more.

In an ode to her beloved father who recently passed, the new company is named after the street she grew up on in the earlier days of her life in Staten Island, New York. Those were the "best days of her life" when "dad was just dad," and not so much an alleged "well-known gangster." The first scripted series given priority under the new banner, set at Andrew Stearn's Productions/ABC Signature Studios, is based on Jennifer's relationship with her father. It's a "father/daughter love story" as she calls it and takes a look at the very relatable ups and downs and sometimes strained relationship a girl has with the first man she knows and loves.

On the unscripted side, Graziano currently has a series in development with a major streaming network and is taking out four additional shows to market this quarter, and will continue to crank out series in-house, as well as lend production services for outside creators and producers.

In addition to Jenn's successful launch of Bridgetown Street Productions, Jenn is a principal partner, along with Rudy Vegliante and Mark "Mark Spark" Welch in Lehigh Studios. Currently in the development stage, Lehigh Studios will be a 150,000 facility on 22.6 acres that will have 6 state- of-the-art sound stages, incorporating AR wall technology. The facility will also have a training center for eSports. Lehigh Studios will be conveniently located in Bethlehem PA, on hour fifteen minutes west of Manhattan and one hour north of Philadelphia. The studio will be available to scripted and non-scripted television as well as feature length motion pictures.

