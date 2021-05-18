Jennifer Healy and Danielle Maldonado of Ricoh USA, Inc. Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

Danielle Maldonado brings 17 years of Ricoh experience to her current role as the Director of the Education vertical. She began her career as an engineer followed by a project management position before focusing full time on helping achieve successes with Ricoh's education partners. Her proven work in this market has been recognized as a Young Influencer of the Channel by The Cannata Report in 2016.

Jennifer Healy has spent 26 years in the channel and brings an entrepreneurial perspective to innovation. Her mission is for Ricoh to be a true partner to its dealers, making its powerful marketing portfolio and strategy an extension of the dealers' business. Healy's current role as Director, Integrated Marketing for Ricoh North America allows her to expand her strategic vision and direction across both the dealer channel and Ricoh's direct organization through campaign management, demand center, events, customer experience centers and lead development.

"At Ricoh, we are committed to diversity and inclusion and are honored that two valued members of the Ricoh family are represented among the extraordinary women of the IT channel," said Donna Venable, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Deputy General Manager, Shared Services, Ricoh North America. "We pride ourselves on the strength of our partnerships and the work that we do collectively to help our customers achieve their digital services goals to successfully move their businesses forward, and Jennifer and Danielle play key roles in this journey."

The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

