Jennifer Keller named to 2020 list of "California's Top Women Lawyers"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally promi­nent attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the list of "Top Women Lawyers of 2020," as selected by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals. This is the twelfth time Keller has been selected for the Top Women Lawyers award.

The Daily Journal list is devoted to honoring excellent lawyering and leadership skills among women attorneys in California, seeking to recognize work that is having a broad impact on the community, nation and society.

Jennifer Keller represents both plaintiffs and defendants, including Fortune 50 corporations, in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global quote sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years. In three separate years, in starkly different subjects, Jennifer's trial victories have led to California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) awards. Over the last 12 months, Ms. Keller's state and national awards include: ranked the #1 attorney in Southern California by Southern California Super Lawyers for 2020; coveted Chambers USA and Chambers Global recommendations in General Commercial Litigation and Trials; Lawdragon Legend; California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year (CLAY) award for 2019; the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journals' list of "The Top 100 Lawyers in California; Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in the USA" and Best Lawyers America 2020-21.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases.

Contact:

Kay Anderle

Managing Partner

Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

Related Links

http://www.kelleranderle.com

