Jennifer Keller named to 2021 list of "The Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Keller, a nationally prominent trial attorney at Keller/Anderle LLP in Irvine, has been named to the 2021 Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," an exclusive list of the top courtroom advocates in the United States. This is the 4th year in a row that Jennifer has been selected. In addition, Ms. Keller was selected to Benchmark Litigation's "Top 20 Trial Lawyers in California" list for the 3rd year in a row (every year since inception of the list).

In announcing the Top 100 list, Benchmark Litigation notes: "This elite group consists of partners who have been venerated by peers and clients as being the best in breed at the nuanced practice of trial law, with this acclaim supported by representative work (public or confidential) to exemplify this status."

Jennifer Keller is one of America's most successful trial attorneys. She represents both plaintiffs and defendants in a broad range of high-stakes commercial litigation and white collar cases. Chambers USA and Chambers Global, quotes sources who call her "the consummate trial lawyer," "an incredible cross-examiner," and "widely regarded as one of the best trial lawyers in California." She is a Fellow of the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers, considered to be among the highest honors a North American trial attorney can receive. Jennifer is also a 2018 inductee into the California Lawyers Association Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame, one of only 33 attorneys so honored throughout the years.

About the firm: Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, class actions, entertainment/sports, legal malpractice, and insurance recovery. Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won nearly $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 jury trials among them. Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

