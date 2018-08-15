Jennifer Keller selected to elite "Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame" by California Lawyers Association

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a special awards ceremony in San Diego on September 15th, the California Lawyers Association named Jennifer Keller to the "2018 Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame."

Ms. Keller's selection, as one of only 31 attorneys inducted into the Hall of Fame over the years, is another in the line of her many recent statewide and national awards as one of the state's most highly regarded trial lawyers. Other recognition has included Top 10 Southern California Super Lawyers, Daily Journal's "California's Top 100 Lawyers," Benchmark Litigation's "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America," and Lawdragon's "500 Leading Lawyers in America."

Ms. Keller tries complex business and white collar criminal cases. Her firm, Keller/Anderle LLP, is consistently recognized as one of the premier boutique trial law firms in the state.

Since 1994, the Litigation Section has inducted one or more attorneys into the Trial Lawyer Hall of Fame. According to the California Lawyers Association (CLA), "this award is bestowed upon attorneys who have excelled as trial lawyers and whose careers exemplify the highest of values and professional attainment." The long-standing State Bar of California "Sections" are now the CLA, the first statewide, all-attorney bar association in California.

As one of California's premier trial lawyers, Jennifer Keller has tried over 150 cases to jury verdict, ranging from complex civil matters — including business and intellectual property cases — to white collar to murder. She has received innumerable awards for excellence as a trial lawyer and excels at "bet the company" litigation. Ms. Keller is a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, widely considered the most significant honor a trial attorney in North America can receive. Ms. Keller is a fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, an invitation-only organization limited to the top one-half of one percent of the nation's attorneys.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial firms in California, with a record second to none, and local, statewide and national recognition of the firm's success. The firm handles high-stakes litigation of all types including commercial, intellectual property, securities, bad faith, class actions, white collar criminal defense, entertainment/sports, and elder law. The firm is 100% women-owned.

