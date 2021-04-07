Jennifer Lemere, St. Croix Hospice Director Of Integration, Selected As Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Health Care Hero Honoree

OAKDALE, Minn., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Croix Hospice is proud to announce that Director of Integration Jennifer Lemere, RN, has been chosen as one of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal's 2021 Health Care Hero honorees.

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal launched the Health Care Heroes awards this year to recognize individuals in the Twin Cities for putting innovation, care, dedication and compassion to work to improve the human condition.

Jennifer began her career at St. Croix Hospice in 2013 as an RN, providing direct care for hospice patients and their loved ones in the Twin Cities. Her incredible skill as a hospice care clinician, deep compassion for both patients and families, tremendous partnership with nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, and superior management abilities, have given her a well-deserved reputation as a clinical hospice leader throughout the Midwest.

Jennifer was nominated for the Health Care Hero award specifically because of her leadership in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Jennifer volunteered to be on one of St. Croix Hospice's first 'COVID teams,' caring exclusively for COVID-positive patients, to limit the virus spread," said Mandy Cogswell, St. Croix Hospice Chief Clinical Officer. "She exemplified bravery and dedication when St. Croix Hospice staff, patients and the community needed most. And throughout the pandemic, she never lost sight of the psychosocial needs of both patients and caregivers. Her management, guidance and on-the-ground support was essential to the safety and moral of local clinical teams, uninterrupted care of hospice patients and families, and support of partner facilities."

In January 2021, Jennifer was promoted to St. Croix Hospice Director of Integration where she now welcomes new teams to the St. Croix Hospice family, leading them through their first several months with the agency. Jennifer will be featured, along with other 2021 honorees, in the June 11 Health Care Heroes special print edition of Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

