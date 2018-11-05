Jennifer Lopez - "LIMITLESS" - New Track From Singer's Upcoming Film Second Act - Available Now
SECOND ACT IN THEATERS DECEMBER 21
NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, multiplatinum-selling recording artist, actress, producer and entertainer JENNIFER LOPEZ shares a new anthem entitled "LIMITLESS" from her forthcoming film, Second Act from STXfilms – available everywhere now. Get it HERE via Sony Music Masterworks.
Second Act opens in theaters nationwide on December 21 with "Limitless" emphasizing the powerful message of the movie – the only thing stopping you is you.
"LIMITLESS" spotlights Lopez's instantly recognizable show-stopping voice and undeniable charisma. Penned by Sia, "Limitless" is song with soaring vocals and music that delivers a timely, empowering, and inspiring message.
The global icon first performed the song at the American Music Awards, delivering a powerful and passionate rendition on stage. USA Today wrote, "Jennifer Lopez's 2018 AMA performance brought the house down," while Billboard described it as "soaring and impactful." "LIMITLESS" arrives on the heels of a series of explosive musical moments for Lopez in 2018, including "Us" and the big and bold banger "Dinero" [feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B].
About Second Act
Directed by Peter Segal, STXfilms' Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid in Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia.
About Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity" and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World." Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.
Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.
