Jennifer Lopez - "LIMITLESS" - New Track From Singer's Upcoming Film Second Act - Available Now

"LIMITLESS" spotlights Lopez's instantly recognizable show-stopping voice and undeniable charisma. Penned by Sia, "Limitless" is song with soaring vocals and music that delivers a timely, empowering, and inspiring message.

The global icon first performed the song at the American Music Awards, delivering a powerful and passionate rendition on stage. USA Today wrote, "Jennifer Lopez's 2018 AMA performance brought the house down," while Billboard described it as "soaring and impactful." "LIMITLESS" arrives on the heels of a series of explosive musical moments for Lopez in 2018, including "Us" and the big and bold banger "Dinero" [feat. DJ Khaled & Cardi B].

Experience "LIMITLESS" now!

About Second Act

Directed by Peter Segal, STXfilms' Second Act is a comedy in the vein of Working Girl and Maid in Manhattan. Jennifer Lopez stars as Maya, a 40-year-old woman struggling with frustrations from unfulfilled dreams. Until, that is, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts, and that it is never too late for a Second Act. The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Leah Remini and Milo Ventimiglia.

About Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is an award-winning singer, actress, producer, and entertainer who has established herself in both music and film. She is a successful recording and touring artist who has sold over 75 million records and has a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion. Lopez is one of the most influential female artists in history. As an artist, fashion icon, entrepreneur, and a philanthropist, Jennifer Lopez has been named Forbes' "Most Powerful Celebrity" and People Magazine's first "Most Beautiful Woman in the World." Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and the ultimate multihyphenate.

DOWNLOAD & STREAM JENNIFER LOPEZ'S "LIMITLESS" HERE

CONNECT WITH SECOND ACT

Trailer: https://youtu.be/YsVo5necW6Q

Facebook: /SecondAct

Instagram: @secondactmovie

Twitter: @SecondAct

Website: secondact.movie

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/ .

CONTACT

SONY MUSIC MASTERWORKS

Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel | Colin Yost

SOURCE Sony Music Masterworks

Related Links

http://www.sonymusicmasterworks.com

