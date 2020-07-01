Jennifer Prinz Takes the Reins as Chief Executive Officer of Donor Alliance

DENVER, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Donor Alliance, the federally-designated organ procurement organization serving Colorado and Wyoming, announced that Jennifer Prinz will assume the role of chief executive officer, effective today. She will succeed Sue Dunn who retired after leading the organization for more than 15 years. Prinz has been with Donor Alliance since 2008 and previously served as chief operating officer.

"Jennifer has been with Donor Alliance for more than a decade, and we would not have been able to realize the progress we have made without her contributions," said Mary M. White, Chair of the Governing Board of Directors for Donor Alliance. "She has already been an integral part of helping to ensure countless patients in our region and across the nation receive the lifesaving or healing transplants they require. Jennifer is a thoughtful, innovative leader and is very well suited to continue to lead our incredible organization forward."

Over the last decade, Prinz helped lead Donor Alliance to the top decile performance in nearly all key industry metrics through an organization-wide performance excellence journey. As a result, in 2018, Donor Alliance was named a Malcolm Baldridge National Quality Award winner. The award is a presidential-level honor recognizing exemplary U.S. organizations and businesses that demonstrate an unceasing drive for innovation, thoughtful leadership and administrative improvement. It is the highest level of national recognition for performance excellence that a U.S. organization can receive.

"I am honored to assume the role of president and CEO of Donor Alliance to continue leading the charge in advancing our mission to save more lives through organ and tissue donation," said Prinz. "I believe we are a leader in our field due to our unwavering focus on performance excellence and quality. I will steadfastly continue our work to maximize the gift of life in Colorado, Wyoming and beyond. I would like to thank Sue for her mentorship, leadership and amazing contributions over the years. She will be missed and I wish her well in her retirement."

In her role as president and CEO, Prinz will be responsible for the leadership of all Donor Alliance programs and services. She will also oversee a staff of 146 to effectively serve the nearly 6 million residents in Colorado and Wyoming.

About Donor Alliance

Donor Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. As the organ and tissue procurement agency for Colorado and most of Wyoming, Donor Alliance serves more than 5.8 million residents and more than 100 hospitals. Donor Alliance adheres to the highest medical, regulatory and ethical standards, and meets every performance standard. By respectfully working with the families of organ and tissue donors, maintaining partnerships with hospitals, educating residents on the life-saving benefits of donation and inspiring them to sign up on the state's donor registry, Donor Alliance is able to save lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. Colorado and Wyoming boast some of the highest rates of donor registration in the country, which directly translates to more lives saved and healed through organ and tissue transplantation. Donor Alliance is one of 58 federally designated organizations of its kind in the United States. For more information visit DonorAlliance.org or the Donate Life Colorado or Donate Life Wyoming Facebook pages.

