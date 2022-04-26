Jennifer S. Wilkov Announces Tricia Brouk as Keynote Speaker for the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference

Multi #1 Best-Selling Author & Producer Jennifer S. Wilkov Announces Tricia Brouk, International Award-Winning Director, Author and Founder of The Big Talk Academy, Who Will Present Her Keynote "Speak Up! Your Voice Matters!" at the Speak Up Women Conference

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces Tricia Brouk as the Keynote Speaker at the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Starting at 9 AM, participants will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional lives and for causes they care about to create change where change is necessary.

Tricia Brouk is an international award-winning director. She founded The Big Talk Academy and was the executive producer of TEDxLincolnSquare. She curates the Speaker Salon in NYC, hosts The Big Talk an award-winning podcast and her book, The Influential Voice: Saying What You Mean For Lasting Legacy was #1 pre- order new release on Amazon.

Tricia was awarded Top Director of 2019 by the International Association of Top Professionals and Top Ten Speaker Coaches in Yahoo Finance in 2021 and the Empowered Women Award in 2021 by the IOATP and Awarded Most Influential Leader in Media and Production by Corporate Vision in 2022 along with being featured on the cover of Brainz. Magazine. Her documentaries have received critical acclaim—winning numerous awards including Best Documentary Short at The Olympus Film Festival and Los Angeles Movie Awards.

"It is a privilege to have Tricia Brouk lead this important conversation amplifying the message 'Your Voice Matters!' during her keynote at the April 2022 Speak Up Women Conference," says Wilkov. "She is an inspiration for women everywhere to speak up so they can live the life they imagine. Through her leadership, book, productions, and message infused through her work at The Big Talk Academy, Tricia is a shining example for others to understand that their voice does matter and to use it to make change where change is necessary in their relationships and to make a difference in this world."

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Conference will include discussions on health, promotion, creativity, resilience, diversity, social justice, the workplace, bullying, entrepreneurship, advocating for others and more.

"Being included in the lineup of powerful voices as the keynote speaker for the April 2022 Speak Up Women Conference is one of the highlights of my speaking career," Brouk says. "There is only one you. Using your powerful voice can leave a lasting legacy that you cannot begin to imagine -- even change and save a life!"

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019 alone. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

The 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive. It is one of two conferences offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019 alone, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

Her mission with Speak Up Women is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal through a series of virtual women's conferences and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a new community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values.

For more information, go to https://SpeakUpWomen.com.

